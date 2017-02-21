HIV/AIDS awareness at Vallejo Farmers Market on Saturday
Solano County Health and Social Services and the Solano AIDS Coalition have joined forces to educate the community about HIV/AIDS, with an event scheduled to coincide with Saturday's Vallejo Farmers Market downtown. “The HIV virus is in our community and the most affected are our youth,” he said.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Thu
|fancie
|2,262
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|be believe in.your self
|Feb 22
|fancie
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
