Hepatitis C Is Spreading Sexually Among HIV-Negative Gay and Bi Men in Amsterdam
A higher than expected rate of HIV-negative men who have sex with men enrolling in a pre-exposure prophylaxis demonstration project in Amsterdam have tested positive for hepatitis C virus . Genetic analyses suggest that strains of hep C that have been circulating among local HIV-positive MSM have transmitted among their HIV-negative peers.
