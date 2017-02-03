Hairdresser accused of infecting lovers with HIV faces trial
Daryll Rowe, 26, pleaded not guilty via videolink from HMP Durham to a series of charges during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex. Rowe, of no fixed address but previously from Edinburgh, denied four counts of causing grievous bodily harm and four counts of attempted GBH at the hearing.
