GSK upbeat on new HIV drug test results

GlaxoSmithKline announced on Tuesday that its majority-owned specialist HIV company ViiV Healthcare, which was established with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders, had released detailed study results from one of its phase III programme. The FTSE 100 drugmaker said the specific programme was evaluating the safety and efficacy of switching virologically suppressed patients from a three- or four-drug antiretroviral regimen to a two-drug regimen of dolutegravir from ViiV Healthcare and rilpivirine from Janssen Sciences Ireland UC.

