Group to host free HIV/AIDS fair Saturday
In honor of Black History Month and National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Avita Community Partners of Gainesville will host a free HIV health and wellness fair for the people of Hall County on Saturday. All afternoon, volunteers will be offering a place for discreet and anonymous HIV/AIDS testing, HIV/AIDS educational material, free blood pressure readings, glucose readings and cholesterol testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Thu
|fancie
|2,262
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Wed
|fancie
|75
|be believe in.your self
|Wed
|fancie
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC