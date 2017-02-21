Global AIDS activists protest a U.N. ...

Global AIDS activists protest a U.N. High-Level Meeting on Ending AIDS.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: POZ

The battle to save the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief is already well under way, just one month after President Donald J. Trump's inauguration and his almost immediate reinstatement and expansion of the global gag order on foreign funding for comprehensive sexual health services in modern U.S. history. The global gag rule, also known as the Mexico City Policy, is a Reagan-era executive order originally announced in 1984 that restricts any foreign nongovernmental organization, or NGO, that receives U.S. funding from using any of that money to provide abortions, refer their clients to abortion services or advocate for women's right to choose in their own countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 52 min fancie 2,262
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 17 hr fancie 75
be believe in.your self 18 hr fancie 1
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Tue cpeter1313 15
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) Feb 16 Mary 129
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC