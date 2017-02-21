Global AIDS activists protest a U.N. High-Level Meeting on Ending AIDS.

The battle to save the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief is already well under way, just one month after President Donald J. Trump's inauguration and his almost immediate reinstatement and expansion of the global gag order on foreign funding for comprehensive sexual health services in modern U.S. history. The global gag rule, also known as the Mexico City Policy, is a Reagan-era executive order originally announced in 1984 that restricts any foreign nongovernmental organization, or NGO, that receives U.S. funding from using any of that money to provide abortions, refer their clients to abortion services or advocate for women's right to choose in their own countries.

