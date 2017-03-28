GIANT/MARTIN'S recall Amish Muenster ...

GIANT/MARTIN'S recall Amish Muenster cheese

21 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Following a recall by MDS Foods, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN'S Food Markets announced it removed from sale Amish Muenster cheese due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Amish Muenster Cheese sold in the specialty cheese case with expiration dates of 03/28/2017; 05/13/2017 or 06/04/2017 GIANT/MARTIN'S has received no reports of illnesses to date.

