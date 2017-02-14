Gay Sex and the City

Gay Sex and the City

Paul Victor is a hot mess - as in, his web series Mess is a hot property picked up by LGBT network Here TV. Victor tested HIV positive four years ago, when he was 22 and had recently moved to New York to pursue an acting career.

