Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
The two volcanoes that rise from the countryside surrounding El Tejar, a town that is slightly more than an hour west of Guatemala City on the Pan-American Highway, were clearly visible on Thursday afternoon. Children were riding their bicycles through a small park in the center of El Tejar as venders sold food and other items on the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|paloma
|194
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|James
|174
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Moha-
|200
|Possible hiv risk and possible symptoms. Help
|Sat
|AnonymousWorried17
|1
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Sat
|kiptoo
|10
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Barbs
|2,240
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Coco
|65
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC