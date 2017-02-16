For the 10th year, AIDS United and th...

For the 10th year, AIDS United and the Ford Foundation partner on the Southern REACH initiative.

Read more: POZ

Seven of the top 10 states with the highest rates of HIV diagnoses are in the South. To help the region meet challenges of fighting the epidemic, AIDS United launched the Southern REACH initiative a decade ago.

