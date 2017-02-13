Father rescues 22 children abandoned with HIV in Mumbai
Father of two, Reji Thomas, has welcomed 22 abandoned children into his family home in Mumbai, all of whom have been affected with HIV and AIDS. 'Papa Reji' as he is known, saw a girl affected with HIV sleeping outside DY Patil hospital.
