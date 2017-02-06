Expanded Hours for Free, Rapid HIV Tests on February 7th: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

As a part of work toward Rhode Island's ambitious 90-90-90 HIV testing and treatment targets, the Rhode Island Department of Health is encouraging people to take advantage of expanded hours for free, anonymous HIV testing on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Tuesday, February 7th. Testing will take place on February 7th from noon until 7 p.m. at AIDS Project Rhode Island 's office at 9 Pleasant Street in Providence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rhode Island Department of Health News.