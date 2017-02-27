Elton John Hosts 25th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Fundraiser
There is no shortage of viewing parties on Oscar night, but Elton John has hosted the night's preeminent event for years - and has raised millions for AIDS research along the way. John hosted his 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party last night, rounding up a crowd of celebrities at West Hollywood Park.
