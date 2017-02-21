Editorial: Clear advice critical in fight against HIV
The show, which draws thousands, is always a lively, colourful affair, tinged with politics and controversy. It gives participants access to the usually busy Ponsonby Rd, and is an occasion to reflect on the place of the gay community in New Zealand society.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Thu
|fancie
|2,262
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Wed
|fancie
|75
|be believe in.your self
|Wed
|fancie
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
