Duke researchers develop HIV-destroying antibody
HIV has long been difficult to combat due to its rapid mutations and tendency to hide within human genetic material, but Duke researchers recently created an antibody capable of neutralizing the virus. In a study led by first author LaTonya Williams, a post-doctoral associate for the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, researchers found that HIV was neutralized in 99 percent of strains tested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|john
|2,235
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|5 hr
|Whiteboy
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|Whiteboy
|64
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|derick
|191
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Xxx
|167
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC