Duke researchers develop HIV-destroying antibody

HIV has long been difficult to combat due to its rapid mutations and tendency to hide within human genetic material, but Duke researchers recently created an antibody capable of neutralizing the virus. In a study led by first author LaTonya Williams, a post-doctoral associate for the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, researchers found that HIV was neutralized in 99 percent of strains tested.

