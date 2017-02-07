DOH launches Community Based Screenin...

DOH launches Community Based Screening for HIV-Aids awareness

Read more: Sun-Star

THE Department of Health launched the Community Based Screening to bring Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome awareness and encourage Davao City residents to be tested. Community Based Screening Motivators, the people who work in this program, are deployed to areas where HIV-positive persons and frequent or live in.

