Discovery of How HIV Infects Macrophage Cells Could Help Cure Effort
Researchers have discovered how HIV manages to infect macrophage immune cells, a finding that could help scientists develop a component of a cure for the virus. HIV-infected macrophages can be a key part of the viral reservoir, which prevents standard antiretroviral treatment from curing HIV.
