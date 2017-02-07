Discovery of How HIV Infects Macropha...

Discovery of How HIV Infects Macrophage Cells Could Help Cure Effort

Researchers have discovered how HIV manages to infect macrophage immune cells, a finding that could help scientists develop a component of a cure for the virus. HIV-infected macrophages can be a key part of the viral reservoir, which prevents standard antiretroviral treatment from curing HIV.

