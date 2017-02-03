DepEd oppose free condom distribution
DESPITE the increasing cases of teen age pregnancy, human immunodeficiency virus / acquired immune deficiency syndrome and other sexually transmitted diseases in the region, the Department of Education - Cordillera Administrative Region remains firm in opposing the distribution of condoms in schools. DepEd-CAR OIC regional director Beatriz Torno said she is backing Education Secretary Leonor Briones in opposing condom distribution in schools because of several factors.
