DepEd oppose free condom distribution

DepEd oppose free condom distribution

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

DESPITE the increasing cases of teen age pregnancy, human immunodeficiency virus / acquired immune deficiency syndrome and other sexually transmitted diseases in the region, the Department of Education - Cordillera Administrative Region remains firm in opposing the distribution of condoms in schools. DepEd-CAR OIC regional director Beatriz Torno said she is backing Education Secretary Leonor Briones in opposing condom distribution in schools because of several factors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 13 hr john 2,235
love and friends hiv girls and boys 16 hr Whiteboy 3
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Thu Whiteboy 64
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Thu derick 191
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Feb 1 Xxx 167
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Taste8282 1
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Jan 28 Lolo 9
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC