DepEd oppose free condom distribution

DESPITE the increasing cases of teen age pregnancy, human immunodeficiency virus / acquired immune deficiency syndrome and other sexually transmitted diseases in the region, the Department of Education - Cordillera Administrative Region remains firm in opposing the distribution of condoms in schools. DepEd-CAR OIC regional director Beatriz Torno said she is backing Education Secretary Leonor Briones in opposing condom distribution in schools because of several factors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.