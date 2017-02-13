Deadly Record: Inside Saskatchewan's ...

Deadly Record: Inside Saskatchewan's HIV crisis

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

In Saskatchewan, this is her reality as one of the nearly 1,500 people who've been diagnosed with HIV in the province in the last decade. "I think some people don't hear about AIDS and some people just don't want to know," Cardinal said, sitting on the couch inside a small room that serves as Prince Albert's only drop-in centre focused on HIV/AIDS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 3 hr Christsharian Law 7
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 11 hr lonely guy 2,250
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Sun Amatcha 70
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Feb 11 Rosy 7
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 10 Abdul 197
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... Feb 10 Zeffro 9
News HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14) Feb 9 CYDY FAN 3
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC