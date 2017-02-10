David Furnish To Trump Administration...

David Furnish To Trump Administration: Ending AIDS Would Make America Great

In a recent interview, David Furnish, singer Elton John's husband and the chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, gave President Donald Trump some advice on HIV and AIDS policy. When asked what advice he would give the Trump administration, Furnish said he hopes lawmakers don't squander an opportunity to ends the AIDS epidemic.

