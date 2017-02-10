Curator Danny Orendorff walks us through the HIV/AIDS exhibition "One day this kid will get larger."
Visit the DePaul Art Museum in Chicago before April 2, 2017, and you'll discover an extraordinary collection of work exploring HIV and the AIDS epidemic from the perspective of youth in North America. But for an introduction - including a slideshow - you can start right here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
