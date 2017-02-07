Crumble Catering Serving Up the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

When it comes to creating mouth-watering and inspiring cuisine for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party, "It's a labor of love," says Chef Wayne Elias, pictured with business partner Chris Diamond , co-owners of Crumble Catering and Los Feliz restaurant Rockwell: Table & Stage, joined by David Furnish and Sir Elton John. )--On Sunday, February 26, 2017, at West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, CA, Crumble Catering will once again go into high gear, preparing over 1,000 five-course meals in a massive undertaking made to look easy and run like clockwork.

