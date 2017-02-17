CROI 2017: Spanish HIV Vaccine Induces Control Off ART in Nearly 40% of Recipients

A so-called "HIV Conserv" vaccine has, for the first time, produced significant prolonged viral control in a large minority of recipients once they were taken off antiretroviral therapy . So far, 1 participant has stayed off ART for 7 months without having to resume it, according to a report at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections last week in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HIV and Hepatitis.