CROI 2017: High Virologic Response Seen with Bictegravir
A combination of Gilead Science's bictegravir and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide [BIC+FTC/TAF] held up well in a phase 2 clinical trial that compared the treatment to dolutegravir and FTC/TAF, according to a presentation at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections 2017 being held in Seattle this week. Paul Sax, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the lead study investigator, discussed the findings at a media briefing on the meeting, calling the results "outstanding."
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Mary
|200
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Mary
|2,253
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|Mary
|129
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|11 hr
|X Man
|14
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|johnnykalu
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Wed
|Imprtnrd
|11
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
