Concealing HIV-Aids ground for annulment

THE concealment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome status could be a ground for annulment of marriage although no criminal liability will be imposed, a lawyer said. Ateneo Public Interest and Legal Advocacy Center director Romeo Cabarde Jr. said on Friday, February 3, during the Consultation and Harmonization Meeting with Partners at Brokenshire Hospital, Davao City, that under the Republic Act 8504 that no legal cases will be charged if an infected person opted to hide his or her status.

