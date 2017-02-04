Concealing HIV-Aids ground for annulment

Concealing HIV-Aids ground for annulment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE concealment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome status could be a ground for annulment of marriage although no criminal liability will be imposed, a lawyer said. Ateneo Public Interest and Legal Advocacy Center director Romeo Cabarde Jr. said on Friday, February 3, during the Consultation and Harmonization Meeting with Partners at Brokenshire Hospital, Davao City, that under the Republic Act 8504 that no legal cases will be charged if an infected person opted to hide his or her status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 3 hr Coco 65
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 9 hr poshmaposh 2,237
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 11 hr thabiso 192
love and friends hiv girls and boys Fri Whiteboy 3
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Feb 1 Xxx 167
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Taste8282 1
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Jan 28 Lolo 9
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC