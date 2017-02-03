Clean needle case heading to Massachu...

Clean needle case heading to Massachusetts highest court

4 hrs ago

A case that could clarify whether groups distributing clean hypodermic needle to stem the spread of diseases like AIDS can operate legally in Massachusetts is heading to the state's highest court. On Thursday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments in the case of the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod vs. the Town of Barnstable.

