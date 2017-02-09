China's Ist successful cardiac surger...

China's Ist successful cardiac surgery on HIV-positive patient9 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

"It was China's first successful heart surgery on an HIV-positive patient," said Lu Hongzhou, director of the Shanghai Center for AIDS Diagnosis and Treatment. Sun Xiaoning, a surgeon with Zhongshan Hospital under Fudan University, said after the surgery on January 6, the patient was transferred so that HIV-related complications could be treated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 5 hr Abdul 197
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 5 hr Zeffro 9
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 18 hr LDee 69
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Thu Jack 2,246
News HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14) Thu CYDY FAN 3
Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15) Wed shosho 142
italian gay need love Wed italiangay 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC