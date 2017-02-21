Check out Elton John's Oscar party dinner menu
The 25th installment of Elton John 's Academy Awards Viewing Party goes down Sunday night in West Hollywood Park in L.A., and some stars might want to attend just for the food alone. The sumptuous dinner, whose menu was created by chef Gordon Ramsay , starts with bigeye tuna sashimi and caviar and Jerusalem artichoke soup, followed by filet mignon with smashed potatoes, truffle butter and caramelized onions and sea bass with white bean puree and fennel slaw.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Thu
|fancie
|2,262
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Wed
|fancie
|75
|be believe in.your self
|Wed
|fancie
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
