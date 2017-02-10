Cascade AIDS Project Celebrates Natio...

Cascade AIDS Project Celebrates National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

In honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day , Cascade Aids Project will host its 2nd Annual NBHAAD celebration from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Sunrise Center in the Rockwood neighborhood. Founded in 1999 as a national response to the growing HIV and AIDS epidemic in African American communities, the NBHAAD initiative leverages a national platform to educate, bring awareness, and mobilize the Black and Diaspora communities.

