Cascade AIDS Project Celebrates National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
In honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day , Cascade Aids Project will host its 2nd Annual NBHAAD celebration from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Sunrise Center in the Rockwood neighborhood. Founded in 1999 as a national response to the growing HIV and AIDS epidemic in African American communities, the NBHAAD initiative leverages a national platform to educate, bring awareness, and mobilize the Black and Diaspora communities.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|MartinezKE
|6
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Abdul
|197
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Fri
|Zeffro
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Thu
|LDee
|69
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Jack
|2,246
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|Thu
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|Feb 8
|shosho
|142
