Calls to curb HIV spread among couples

Dr. Joseph Matovu, a Makerere's University medical doctor, has advised the ministry of health to devise means of curbing HIV/AIDS among married couples. According to a study carried out by Dr. Matovu and co in Rakai district for a PhD award in public health, HIV/AIDs prevalence among married couples is at 12%.

