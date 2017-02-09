California Proposes a Repeal of the State's HIV-Criminalization Laws
After winning election last fall, gay state Senator Scott Wiener agreed to be the lead author for the legislation. "There are multiple penal code sections passed during the height of AIDS hysteria in California and throughout the country," said Wiener.
