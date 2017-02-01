Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS
Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor , Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia, has confirmed the discovery of a new drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS. Otunta told newsmen at the university campus on Wednesday that the finding followed years of scientific research by the institution.
