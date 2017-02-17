Bono praises Mike Pence's defense of AIDS bill during friendly meeting in Germany

After an address at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday in which he vowed that the Unite States will " hold Russia accountable ," Vice President Mike Pence had a brief visit with U2 frontman and activist Bono. The two men discussed the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief - a government initiative to provide treatment, testing, education, and counseling to those suffering with HIV/AIDS in Africa .

