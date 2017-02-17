Bono praises Mike Pence's defense of ...

Bono praises Mike Pence's defense of AIDS bill during friendly meeting in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston Herald

After an address at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday in which he vowed that the Unite States will " hold Russia accountable ," Vice President Mike Pence had a brief visit with U2 frontman and activist Bono. The two men discussed the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief - a government initiative to provide treatment, testing, education, and counseling to those suffering with HIV/AIDS in Africa .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sat Better 2,257
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Fri linamm6 74
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) Feb 16 Mary 129
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Feb 16 cpeter1313 13
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Feb 16 johnnykalu 9
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... Feb 15 Imprtnrd 11
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC