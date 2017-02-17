Bono praises Mike Pence's defense of AIDS bill during friendly meeting in Germany
After an address at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday in which he vowed that the Unite States will " hold Russia accountable ," Vice President Mike Pence had a brief visit with U2 frontman and activist Bono. The two men discussed the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief - a government initiative to provide treatment, testing, education, and counseling to those suffering with HIV/AIDS in Africa .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Better
|2,257
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Fri
|linamm6
|74
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 16
|cpeter1313
|13
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|johnnykalu
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 15
|Imprtnrd
|11
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC