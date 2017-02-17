Bono Praises Anti-AIDS Work Of Mike Pence, Who Caused An HIV Outbreak

At the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the U2 frontman, 56, called Pence "the second busiest man on earth" before the two went on to chat about the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief , or PEPFAR. In 2003, President George W. Bush introduced the five-year bilateral agreement, which designated $15 million to be spent on HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and research in developing countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.