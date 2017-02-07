Beliefs about better treatment for HI...

Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads gay men to engage in riskier sex

9 hrs ago

A survey spanning 19 years of participants at a gay pride event in the US notes a consistent increase in the occurrence of condomless anal sex among men, as well as a rise in how many sex partners they have. Condomless receptive anal sex among HIV uninfected men has doubled, while insertive condomless anal sex has more than tripled among HIV-positive men.

