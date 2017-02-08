There are on the PhysOrg Weblog story from 13 hrs ago, titled Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads gay men to engage in riskier sex. In it, PhysOrg Weblog reports that:

A survey spanning 19 years of participants at a gay pride event in the US notes a consistent increase in the occurrence of condomless anal sex among men, as well as a rise in how many sex partners they have. Condomless receptive anal sex among HIV uninfected men has doubled, while insertive condomless anal sex has more than tripled among HIV-positive men.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.