Beliefs about better treatment for HI...

Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads gay men to engage in riskier sex

There are 3 comments on the PhysOrg Weblog story from 13 hrs ago, titled Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads gay men to engage in riskier sex. In it, PhysOrg Weblog reports that:

A survey spanning 19 years of participants at a gay pride event in the US notes a consistent increase in the occurrence of condomless anal sex among men, as well as a rise in how many sex partners they have. Condomless receptive anal sex among HIV uninfected men has doubled, while insertive condomless anal sex has more than tripled among HIV-positive men.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 8 hrs ago
More homophobic psychobabble from the orgasm police telling us everything they know about gay sex
.
nothing
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Analysis

Cordova, TN

#2 8 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
More homophobic psychobabble from the orgasm police telling us everything they know about gay sex
.
nothing
I no gay sex is perverse and deviant!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gordon

Hockessin, DE

#4 1 hr ago
Queers are disease infested
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15) 11 hr shosho 142
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 15 hr Rosy 68
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 15 hr Rosy 2,245
italian gay need love 16 hr italiangay 1
News The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Ke... Tue Drilling for the ... 4
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Tue LDee 175
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mon Redsreds 12
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC