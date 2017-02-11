Bad times make great art: The AIDS crisis and the New Queer Cinema
The movement's complex protagonists were confrontational, in-your-face gay men and women who didn't want to behave On election night a murmur started just as the last gasp faded, "Well at least we can expect some great art." At first the sentiment was a fatalistic one-off, a brave face, a shy hope that something good would come from the dark days forecast for the Trump presidency.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|alize
|2,248
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Amatcha
|70
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Rosy
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Abdul
|197
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 10
|Zeffro
|9
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|Feb 9
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|Feb 8
|shosho
|142
