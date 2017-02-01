As HIV Rates Drop Among Women, Racial Disparities Narrow
The HIV epidemic is improving among women, both in terms of their rates of new diagnoses and the racial disparities between those rates. To mark National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, which is February 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report on HIV diagnosis rates among U.S. women between 2010 and 2014, based on data from the National HIV Surveillance System.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
