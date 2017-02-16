An analysis also finds that more peop...

An analysis also finds that more people rely on the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.

Health care coverage "increased significantly" among people with HIV because of the Affordable Care Act , according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation . The growth was a direct result of expanding Medicaid, the government health insurance for low-income people.

