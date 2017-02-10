Akufo-Addo promises to support local ...

Akufo-Addo promises to support local Pharmaceuticals

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday said government was determined in to support local pharmaceutical companies to manufacture anti-retroviral drugs for persons living with HIV and AIDS. He said the development of the country's pharmaceutical industry, the production of drugs, particularly anti-retrovirals, was a key commitment of his government, and a part of a wider programme for the industrial growth of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) 3 hr Rosy 7
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Fri Abdul 197
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... Fri Zeffro 9
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Thu LDee 69
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Thu Jack 2,246
News HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14) Thu CYDY FAN 3
Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15) Feb 8 shosho 142
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC