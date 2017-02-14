AIDS Is A Gay Disease

AIDS Is A Gay Disease

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Like other Jewish historians and community members, I was bothered by the Trump Administration's universalist Holocaust statement papering over the fact that, by and large, the Holocaust was about Jews. As a gay man who has written extensively about LGBT history , the episode reminded me of a similar bit of amnesia gay people have fostered about ourselves: that "AIDS is not a gay disease."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 10 min cpeter1313 9
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 3 hr Luos12345 2,251
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 4 hr eva 199
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) 10 hr jlo 125
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 12 Amatcha 70
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Feb 11 Rosy 7
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... Feb 10 Zeffro 9
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC