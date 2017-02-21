ACQC to Host Feb. 22nd Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Officially Launch...

ACQC joined forces with AIDS Healthcare Foundation in February 2015 to expand its capacity to provide critical lifesaving services to those affected by HIV/AIDS throughout the borough of Queens-where the prevalence of HIV/AIDS is extremely high in New York City. For almost 30 years and as the only AIDS Community Service Provider in the borough of Queens, ACQC provides critical services and advocacy for HIV-positive individuals.

