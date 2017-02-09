Abnormal Antibody Production in the G...

Abnormal Antibody Production in the Gut of Those With HIV May Prompt Inflammation

Without the proper immune protection, certain bacteria may be able to enter the bloodstream through the intestines and cause harm. People with HIV, even those on antiretroviral treatment, may have abnormal production of antibodies in the intestines that can give harmful bacteria the chance to seep into the bloodstream.

