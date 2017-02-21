A scene from a oeWhen We Rise,a a miniseries about LGBT history
An epic retelling of the LGBT civil rights movement spanning four decades and based on real-life pioneers, the ABC miniseries When We Rise includes HIV/AIDS as a prominent part of that history. The four-part series airs Monday, February 27, and Wednesday through Friday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
