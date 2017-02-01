a oeStill Standinga Spotlights Older ...

a oeStill Standinga Spotlights Older Men of Color With HIV [VIDEO]

Here's a challenge: How do you let senior citizens know they are at risk of HIV and that if they're already living with the virus they can enjoy a fulfilling future? The folks at Brooklyn's GRIOT Circle, a group for LGBTQ elders of color, came up with a fantastic solution: a campaign called "Still Standing: Aging Gracefully and Positively" that includes posters and events highlighting the life stories of three older men of color living with HIV. Appearing in New York City the first week of February, the campaign includes a series of ads on bus stops, as well as the video below, which is posted on social media.

