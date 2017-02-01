a oeStill Standinga Spotlights Older Men of Color With HIV [VIDEO]
Here's a challenge: How do you let senior citizens know they are at risk of HIV and that if they're already living with the virus they can enjoy a fulfilling future? The folks at Brooklyn's GRIOT Circle, a group for LGBTQ elders of color, came up with a fantastic solution: a campaign called "Still Standing: Aging Gracefully and Positively" that includes posters and events highlighting the life stories of three older men of color living with HIV. Appearing in New York City the first week of February, the campaign includes a series of ads on bus stops, as well as the video below, which is posted on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|Whiteboy
|64
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|derick
|191
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Latoya
|2,233
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Xxx
|167
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC