A new art project charts HIV growth in metro Atlanta

The sculpture features marquee-style digits that will be updated weekly to reflect the ever-growing number of HIV-positive people living in metro Atlanta. It is estimated that more 30,000 people in metro Atlanta live with an HIV diagnosis, and four more people are diagnosed every day, according to AIDSVu, a project featuring data obtained from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and compiled by researchers at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University.

