a founding member of Act Up New York ...

a founding member of Act Up New York and Housing Works, Sawyer also worked with Unaids.

Eric Sawyer is the new vice president of public affairs and policy at GMHC, a New York Citybased AIDS service organization, according to a GMHC press release . In his new role, the release states, Sawyer "will lead GMHC's public affairs and policy analysis, research and advocacy efforts in support of science-based prevention, treatment and care related to HIV/AIDS.

