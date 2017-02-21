A benign circle: how a combination of factors has reduced HIV...
A benign circle: how a combination of factors has reduced HIV infections in one of the hardest-hit parts of Africa HIV incidence has started to tumble in one of the best-studied groups of people in Africa, the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections heard in Seattle today. The annual infection rate has fallen 40% in the last four years, the conference was told.
