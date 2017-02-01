A $15,000 grant from The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Macy's goes to The Grassroot Project.
The Grassroot Project, which engages student athletes as role models to empower youth with knowledge about sexual health and HIV/AIDS, received a $15,000 grant from The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation in partnership with Macy's, according to a press release from the project. Specifically, the funding will go to the Washington, DCbased project's in-school comprehensive sexual education programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
