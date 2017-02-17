30 years ago condoms were first sold in B.C. convenience stores - and people were shocked
But in the late 80s, their availability was mostly limited to pharmacies and doctors' offices - until 30 years ago this week, when convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Mac's in B.C. began to sell them. The shift to make condoms more available was driven in large part by the HIV/AIDS epidemic at the time - with B.C. as the epicentre of the disease in Canada.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|Better
|2,257
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Fri
|linamm6
|74
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 16
|cpeter1313
|13
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|johnnykalu
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 15
|Imprtnrd
|11
