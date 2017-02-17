30 years ago condoms were first sold in B.C. convenience stores - and people were shocked

But in the late 80s, their availability was mostly limited to pharmacies and doctors' offices - until 30 years ago this week, when convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Mac's in B.C. began to sell them. The shift to make condoms more available was driven in large part by the HIV/AIDS epidemic at the time - with B.C. as the epicentre of the disease in Canada.

